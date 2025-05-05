Skateboarders of all ages compete at West Guth SK8 Games on Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skateboarders from across the area gathered at West Guth Park Sunday afternoon for the West Guth SK8 Games.

The free event was hosted by the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, featuring competitions in different age groups, including 11 and under, young teens, and 18 and older.

Ariel Alaniz, a 47-year-old skateboarder practicing the sport since second grade, says these events build community beyond just skateboarding.

"You get to meet a lot of different people from, you know, all races, different ages, and everybody treats each other equally, which is great. Ain't nobody better than anybody, skateboarding is fun, it's made to be fun," Alaniz said.

Alaniz says skateboarding brings people of all ages and races together, pushing them to go harder. Even the most experienced skateboarders take falls occasionally, but most skaters consider bumps, bruises, and cuts just part of the camaraderie of the sport.