Sinton man killed in motorcycle crash during Trooper pursuit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Sinton man died after a pursuit involving a motorcycle early Saturday morning, according to Texas Highway Patrol.

A DPS trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX motorcycle for reckless driving on Shoreline Ave. just after 12:00 a.m. Saturday.

The motorcyclist began traveling North on Interstate 37 through the construction zone.

The trooper pursued the motorcycle after the driver evaded the traffic stop.

Just before Up River Rd., the motorcycle struck the rear of a Nissan Altima, throwing the driver from the bike.

Texas Highway Patrol

34-year-old Thomas Dehner III of Sinton, the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Corpus Christi.

