Show off your Islander pride: TAMU-CC celebrates Homecoming 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s that time of year again! Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is turning up the excitement for its annual homecoming week, a celebration that brings together students, alumni, and the entire Coastal Bend community to show off their Islander pride.

"The Island University is your backyard University, and so we invite you to get involved while we spread our pride to the entire Coastal Bend community. We want you to join us with spirit and pride," said Gabby Bidwell, the marketing and communications manager for TAMU-CC.

While there are several festivities planned for students, staff, and university alumni, Bidwell says the public is invited to participate in events throughout the week.

Islanders Homecoming Preview with Michelle Hofmann

City-Wide Bluesday Tuesday

Tuesday, March 25 is City-Wide Bluesday Tuesday. Everyone is encouraged to wear blue to showcase their pride. Participants can share photos on social media using the hashtags #BluesDayTuesday and #TAMUCC for a chance to win special prizes.

Anchors Aweigh

The Anchors Aweigh event will take place at the TAMU-CC's Anchor Plaza from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A giant anchor will be painted as part of a beloved homecoming tradition while participants enjoy a confetti-filled kick-off, activities, snacks, and music to keep the energy high.

Lighting of the "I"

The festivities continue with one of the most anticipated events of the week—the Lighting of the "I." The electrifying pep rally will be held on Friday, the day before the big game. People are encouraged to wear the bold school colors.

Islander Homecoming Block Party and Tailgate

To wrap up the week, the community is invited to a day filled with fun over the weekend. The Islander Homecoming Block Party and Tailgate is on Saturday. It will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Bank Center parking lot at 1901 North Shoreline Blvd. A free shuttle service will be available for those who want to join the action and enjoy the festivities.

Islanders Basketball Double Header

Make sure you bring the noise and cheer on the Islanders Women’s and Men’s Basketball teams as they go against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at the American Bank Center. The women’s basketball game starts at 2 p.m. The men’s basketball game starts at 4:30 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

For a full list of TAMU-CC's 2025 Homecoming events, click here.