Share some love this Valentine's Day weekend with furry friends at Animal Care Services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Valentine's Day is about a week away, and Corpus Christi Animal Care Services wants to show some love to the animals at the shelter.

Organizers invite you to the Woof Pack Readers Club's Valentine's Day Card event at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services on February 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Attendees will be able to create Valentine's Day cards, create enrichment items, and read to our shelter pets. Attendees may bring their own books or borrow one from our little library," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

The Woof Pack Readers program aims to involve children in reading activities at the shelter every Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., where they can read to the animals.

"The initiative caters to all age groups, benefits the animals, and boosts children's confidence through reading aloud," said Perez.