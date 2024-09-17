Sept. 17 declared as 'Johnny Canales Day' in Corpus Christi

Johnny Canales, iconic South Texas and Tejano music figure, passed away at the age of 81.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo declared September 17 as Johnny Canales Day in Corpus Christi.

The Johnny and Nora Canales Show still runs on KRIS on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Johnny Canales was a household name for over four decades.

The Johnny Canales Show debuted in 1983 and later became El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo will declare September 17 as Johnny Canales Day in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Juan Jose Canales, otherwise known as Johnny Canales, was an iconic South Texas and Tejano music figure.

Canales was born in Mexico and raised in Robstown. He passed away at the age of 81, surrounded by family.

During Tuesday's city council meeting at 11 a.m., Mayor Guajardo read a proclamation to declare Sept. 16 as Johnny Canales Day.

The longtime TV show host has been a household name for over four decades.

The Johnny Canales Show debuted in 1983 and later became El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales.