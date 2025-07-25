Section of Lawrence T-Head closed for pier work

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A small section of the Lawrence T-Head has been closed as part of the ongoing pier replacement project. The closure is located near the marina office and will last approximately two weeks while crews install water and sewer lines.

Access to the T-Head remains open during the construction period. Visitors are asked to follow posted detour signs when driving through the construction zone.

The $19 million Lawrence Street T-Head improvement project includes more than just pier replacement. The comprehensive project also involves dredging the marina near the docks and constructing new concrete floating docks.

Additional improvements to water, wastewater, and electrical services are also part of the project.

A detailed map is below to represent the road work visually: