STOPPING WRONG-WAY DRIVERS; TxDOT installs new warning systems

Wrong-way drivers have been an ongoing issue in the Coastal Bend, particularly on IH-37 and the Harbor Bridge in Downtown Corpus Christi.
The Texas Department of Transportation, looking for a solution to manage this problem, recently installed "advanced detection systems" in 14 different locations around Corpus Christi roadways.
According to a press release from TxDOT, these systems were strategically placed on exit ramps to detect wrong-way drivers. Once a wrong-way driver is confirmed, an LED "Wrong Way" sign will start flashing. Additionally, the system will capture a photo or video of the vehicle and promptly send it and the alert to TxDOT, first responders, and law enforcement, so they can take action.
The systems are located at:
SH 358 - South Padre Island Drive
- Westbound exit to Weber Road
- Eastbound exit to Everhart Road
- Westbound exit to Ennis Joslin Road, and
- Eastbound exit to NAS Drive
Interstate 37
- Northbound exit to Rand Morgan Road
- Southbound exit to Tuloso Road
- Northbound exit to Corn Products Road, and
- Southbound exit to Lantana Road
SH 286 - Crosstown Expressway
- Northbound exit to Agnes Street
- Southbound exit to Morgan Avenue
- Northbound exit to Gollihar Road
- Southbound exit to Greenwood Drive
- Southbound exit to Holly Road, and
- Southbound exit to divided highway south of FM 43 (Weber)
These systems, which use thermal technology, are the latest of proactive methods used by TxDOT to combat wrong-way driving. This includes improved signage and pavement markings.
“TxDOT’s number one priority is safety and these systems have been shown to reduce instances of wrong-way driving by about 30%. Research indicates that if you can get the attention of a wrong-way driver, they will often self-correct,” Juan Marfil, the Director of Traffic Operations for TxDOT’s Corpus Christi district said.
System testing is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 10. The test sites will include, "lane closure off the freeway along with an exit ramp closure and an inside lane closure of the frontage road," the release states.
The tests, and closures, will continue Mondays through Thursdays for the next two weeks between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, depending on the weather. A portable message board will be placed on the lane and ramp prior to the closures.
The test schedule is:
Interstate-37
- Monday: Northbound exit ramps to Corn Products and Rand Morgan roads,
- Tuesday: Southbound exit ramps to Tuloso and Lantana
SH 286
- Wednesday: Southbound exit ramp to Holly and southbound entrance ramp to the undivided Highway south of Weber
- Thursday: northbound exit ramps to Gollihar and Agnes
- Monday (Feb. 17): southbound exit ramps to Morgan and Greenwood (also off SPID)
SH 358
- Tuesday (Feb. 18, 25): Eastbound exit ramp to Everhart and westbound exit ramp to Weber
- Wednesday (Feb. 19, 26): Eastbound exit ramp to NAS Drive and westbound exit ramp to Ennis Joslin. NAS Drive ramp to the base will not be closed but the side merging ramp will be closed.
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.