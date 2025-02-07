STOPPING WRONG-WAY DRIVERS; TxDOT installs new warning systems

Wrong-way drivers have been an ongoing issue in the Coastal Bend, particularly on IH-37 and the Harbor Bridge in Downtown Corpus Christi.

The Texas Department of Transportation, looking for a solution to manage this problem, recently installed "advanced detection systems" in 14 different locations around Corpus Christi roadways.

According to a press release from TxDOT, these systems were strategically placed on exit ramps to detect wrong-way drivers. Once a wrong-way driver is confirmed, an LED "Wrong Way" sign will start flashing. Additionally, the system will capture a photo or video of the vehicle and promptly send it and the alert to TxDOT, first responders, and law enforcement, so they can take action.

The systems are located at:

SH 358 - South Padre Island Drive

Westbound exit to Weber Road

Eastbound exit to Everhart Road

Westbound exit to Ennis Joslin Road, and

Eastbound exit to NAS Drive

Interstate 37

Northbound exit to Rand Morgan Road

Southbound exit to Tuloso Road

Northbound exit to Corn Products Road, and

Southbound exit to Lantana Road

SH 286 - Crosstown Expressway

Northbound exit to Agnes Street

Southbound exit to Morgan Avenue

Northbound exit to Gollihar Road

Southbound exit to Greenwood Drive

Southbound exit to Holly Road, and

Southbound exit to divided highway south of FM 43 (Weber)

These systems, which use thermal technology, are the latest of proactive methods used by TxDOT to combat wrong-way driving. This includes improved signage and pavement markings.

“TxDOT’s number one priority is safety and these systems have been shown to reduce instances of wrong-way driving by about 30%. Research indicates that if you can get the attention of a wrong-way driver, they will often self-correct,” Juan Marfil, the Director of Traffic Operations for TxDOT’s Corpus Christi district said.

System testing is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 10. The test sites will include, "lane closure off the freeway along with an exit ramp closure and an inside lane closure of the frontage road," the release states.

The tests, and closures, will continue Mondays through Thursdays for the next two weeks between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, depending on the weather. A portable message board will be placed on the lane and ramp prior to the closures.

The test schedule is:

Interstate-37

Monday: Northbound exit ramps to Corn Products and Rand Morgan roads,

Tuesday: Southbound exit ramps to Tuloso and Lantana

SH 286

Wednesday: Southbound exit ramp to Holly and southbound entrance ramp to the undivided Highway south of Weber

Thursday: northbound exit ramps to Gollihar and Agnes

Monday (Feb. 17): southbound exit ramps to Morgan and Greenwood (also off SPID)

SH 358

Tuesday (Feb. 18, 25): Eastbound exit ramp to Everhart and westbound exit ramp to Weber

Wednesday (Feb. 19, 26): Eastbound exit ramp to NAS Drive and westbound exit ramp to Ennis Joslin. NAS Drive ramp to the base will not be closed but the side merging ramp will be closed.

