Sam Houston Elementary School students get new kicks thanks to local non-profit

On Friday, Feb. 7, students at Sam Houston Elementary School received some new kicks Friday, Feb. 7 all thanks to Corpus Christi Fish for Life.
Fish for Life is a nonprofit organization that strives to create a brighter future for at-risk youth, low-income families, and veterans by providing guidance and assistance that inspires hope and empowerment.

"The kids are so excited to get their new shoes today it's important to the families that we help give back to the families so that they have a new pair of shoes as we get ready for the spring semester," Sam Houston Elementary School Principal Jennifer Perez said.

In total, 350 pairs of shoes were individually given to each students.

