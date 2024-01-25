Road rage incident leads to shots fired on Horne Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a shooting following a road rage incident that began at Brawner Parkway near Horne Road.

According to CCPD, the driver of a maroon van began shooting at a black Chrysler at Dinn Street and Horne Road. The driver of the black Chrysler pulled over and called police.

Police said there were no injuries reported in Thursday morning's shooting. There have been no arrests made yet, however, investigators with the Forensics Services department continue to gather evidence at the scene.