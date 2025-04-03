Rezoning approved for new development at old Sunrise Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since taking ownership of the property in November 2023, Patel Real Estate Holdings, an Oklahoma City-based company, had their eyes set on something big, where the old Sunrise Mall used to sit. After being abandoned for years and now a pile a rubble, many have wondered what's next?

On Wednesday, April 2, a City Planning Commission hearing shed a brighter light on the vision, as committee members approved a rezoning request from the developers.

That rezoning request would allow for an increase in density along the 6.83 acre tract, to accommodate several commerical developments, including a six-story apartment complex. The first property spans over 6.83 acres. It runs along Airline Road and South Padre Island Drive and due to the rezoning, developers would need special permits to complete the project.

KRIS 6 News tried speaking with representatives from Patel Real Estate Holdings after Wednesday's meeting. However, they chose not to speak with us until the project is further along.

Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott was able to speak with City of Corpus Christi Planning Manager Andrew Dimas about the details within the rezoning request and the future of the property.

"We don't for businesses, we plan for people," Dimas said. "This is all about driving folks to that commercial hub. It's the geographic center of Corpus, so it's important to take advantage of that historical value and have new growth at that site."

Dimas added that having developers like Patel Real Estate Holdings come in and develop properties like what's being proposed signals other developers across the state of Texas to do the same.

A last look at Sunrise Mall

The current plan will come in three phases. As Dimas discussed with Scott, the first phase was on Wednesday, focused on the six-story apartment complex.

KRIS 6 News previously reported the second phase spans 2.27 acres along McArdle Road, behind Dick's Sporting Goods. It will be Hotel Element by Marriott and an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, right behind Eddie's Tavern. It would also consist of a convention center and a four-story apartment building, which will be built alongside Bel Furniture.

Dimas confirmed that a third phase will focus on the development of a 30-story condominium property as well.

Not everyone is excited about the project. While some see the changes as growth, others have expressed their concern for traffic, parking availability, and support for neighboring businesses.

The Texas Department of Transportation also conducted a traffic analysis to determine the existing conditions of the roadway and whether the project would interfere. According to a Roadway Master Plan, street improvements could be made to accommodate pedestrians, bikers and high volume traffic hours.

“I can completely understand why there’s some hesitation," Dimas said. "But at the same time, it’s an amazing opportunity to redevelop an area that desperately needs that boost of commercial development.”

For now, it's unclear just how much a large project like this could cost.

Wednesday's Planning Commission hearing was the first step in this process. The committee-approved rezoning request will be presented to City Council on May 13 and possible final approval could be June 10.

