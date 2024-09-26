Restaurant owners struggling to survive amid Coastal Bend Restaurant Week

Coastal Bend Restaurant is in full swing but some restaurant owners said it has come with some challenges.

Zalina Rodriguez, the co-owner of Galley Bistro and Bake Shop, said last year was the restaurant's first time participating in Coastal Bend Restaurant Week, which allows her to be creative with the special menu.

"We did see a little boost and people coming in specifically for the restaurant week menu, which was great," Zalina said. "We had to pick something that we don't do regularly, so people could get a taste of that and it's something different."

Graduating from the world-renowned Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School, Zalina perfected her skills by learning and working with the best culinary artists across the world. She trained to be an expert in French cuisine and has brought her talents to kitchens within the Coastal Bend.

In 2021, she and three friends started a catering company, U.S.S. Chefs, which blossomed into opening their own brick-and-mortar just about a year ago. But, even during Restaurant Week, Zalina said the restaurant has struggled.

"It's so hard. I feel like restaurants are not back to where they were before the pandemic," Zalina said.

She cited a lack of community support for the challenges. Some days, she said, the restaurant makes $200 at most. Keeping the team afloat is the catering company. But, the financial strain she said, isn’t only impacting her as the co-owner. She added the employees feel it, too.

"I want to do so much for them. A restaurant can't afford to pay the servers more and then if we do, guess what, we have to raise our prices. Then the customers are complaining that we have to raised our prices. Well I'm sorry, if you don't want to tip, then we have to raise our prices," Zalina said.

Mirza Pearson started Coastal Bend Restaurant Week four years ago during the pandemic.

"We have great seafood, we have a nice coastal vibe. We have everything needed for this to be what it should be," Mirza said.

She said it's been challenging to keep it going and fears this could be the last year. Since launching the annual event, she mentioned several restaurants have closed their doors due to not making enough money.

"As an entrepreneur, you're running against the clock between your finances and development," Mirza said. "Across the state, there are various cities that have funding from the city, actually. There's not anything like that in Corpus Christi."

One of Mirza’'s goals for Restaurant Week, she said, is to highlight the flavors of the coastal bend and recognize the many culinary talents. There are 20 restaurants participating this year, including Hoegemeyer's BBQ Barn, Nueces Whiskey Library, The Pearl Oyster Bar, and more.

"This should be something a lot bigger than what it really, really is. And it's more so than just sitting and coming to a restaurant and eating," Mirza added.

Despite the challenges, Zalina added she and her team remain optimistic this year's restaurant week will be a success.

"When you do what you love, it's not a job. It's a passion for us," Zalina emphasized.

Both Mirza and Zalina said they hope the community continues supporting local restaurants and also spread the word for others to join in.

Coastal Bend Restaurant Week is from Sept. 20-27.

