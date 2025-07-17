Respected Coastal Bend judge dies at 78

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A well-known Coastal Bend judge has died.

Michael "Mike" J. Westergren, known for presiding over the Selena Quintanilla case, was 78 years old.

Westergren served a long, respected career, as he began practicing law in 1970.

He ran as a Democratic candidate for Congress in the 2018 election, but lost to Rep. Michael Cloud.

He ran for the Texas Supreme Court in 2016, but he was also defeated by Debra Lehrmann.

Westergren served as a district judge, Justice of the Peace, and a Nueces County Attorney.

