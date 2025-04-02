CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At some point, we’ve all complained about the streets in our neighborhood. That's why the city is focused on fixing several of them through a Rapid Pavement Program (RPP).

Residential streets get facelift under city's Rapid Pavement Program

Some neighbors across Corpus Christi, including Jerrold Simpson, said the repairs have made their commutes a lot easier.

“Well Blevins was a pretty good street when we moved in, but recently, it was filled with potholes," Simpson said.

He and his wife have lived near Blevins Street for more than 30 years, so they've seen the roads on their best and worst days. Before recent repairs, Simpson said he had to fight to navigate the streets in his neighborhood.

“Well you had to just, kind of go back and forth across the street in certain spots," Simpson added.

Rather than putting a quick band-aid on residential roads, Public Works crews have been completely repairing them. Some of the streets getting a facelift include Moon Drive, Blevins Street, Green View Drive, Toben Drive and Lomond Drive.

Simpson said the quick turnaround of the repairs on his road is what impressed him.

“They did a good job," Simpson said. "It appears to be a lot smoother. To my surprise, it took them about a week and a half, which normally takes them about 3 to 4 weeks.”

City leaders said they are about 75% done with major residential street repairs. Several other road projects are expected to be done by the beginning of fall 2025.

Simpson said he hopes city leaders continue to prioritize fixing residential streets, as well as adding more safety measures for speeders in the area.

