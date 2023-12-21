Remembering the lives of homeless who died in Corpus Christi streets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is joining several cities across the country in recognizing homeless people who died this year.

On Friday, December 22 is the 23rd annual National Homeless Persons' Memorial Sunrise Service. During the event, roses for each individual will be laid out and the names of people who lost their lives in the streets of Corpus Christi will be read out loud.

Kyle Knutson, works with the Salvation Army and he's the president of the Homeless Issues Partnership. He said some homeless people don't get a funeral. The event is the community's way of giving homeless individuals a proper send off. According to Knutson, they've honored dozens of individuals each year at the event.

"Unfortunately the longer you do this the more names you recognize. And that's probably the hardest part is I know a majority of individuals and it's unfortunate that we couldn't get them in a home before they passed away," he added. "Coming out and showing respect is the right thing to do. Even though I know it's a busy time. Everyone's getting ready for Christmas. But just think of those individuals who don't have anywhere to go this Christmas.

The Salvation Army and Homeless Issues Partnership will be providing hot chocolate and donuts for those who attend.

It starts at 7 a.m. on December 22 at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park. The address is 222 S. Shoreline Blvd.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.