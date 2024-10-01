Red Cross of the Coastal Bend seeking volunteers to help with Helene relief efforts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More Red Cross volunteers from the Coastal Bend are now helping out victims in the disaster zone left behind by Hurricane Helene.

Two volunteers were sent last week to join relief efforts, with three more Coastal Bend volunteers following them.

One of the volunteers is helping operate an emergency response vehicle for mass feedings. Three other volunteers from here are helping out at a mass care shelter and the other volunteer is providing spiritual care.

Despite their contributions, more volunteers are needed to help staff Red Cross shelters in the disaster zones.

If you're interested in helping out, a four-hour training session will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Red Cross office at 4639 Corona Drive.

Lunch will be provided.

To register, call (713)313-1608.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.