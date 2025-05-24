Reckless driving arrests continue across Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two drivers are facing reckless driving charges after Corpus Christi police caught them traveling at excessive speeds in separate incidents over the weekend.

Joshua Blowe, 25, was arrested Friday night after CCPD clocked him driving more than 95 mph on Highway 358.

Officers discovered a small child in the backseat of Blowe's car, resulting in an additional charge of child endangerment.

In a separate incident early Saturday morning, police spotted Matthew Cortinas, 20, driving more than 80 mph on North Shoreline Boulevard, where the speed limit is 35 mph.

Officers reported that Cortinas temporarily lost control of his vehicle while taking a sharp curve at high speed before regaining control and continuing down Shoreline Boulevard.

Both drivers had their vehicles impounded and were booked into the City Detention Center.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

