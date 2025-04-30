Recipients recognized for Corpus Christi 2025 Arts Grant Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Some local organizations have fuller pockets thanks to the Corpus Christi Arts and Cultural Program.
The City of Corpus Christi's Arts and Cultural Program announced the 2025 Arts Grant Program recipients.
The program provides $300,000 in total funding to support cultural events put on by local organizations. It also offers grants of up to $15,000.
The recipients are as follows:
Alcorta’s Folklorico Diamante, Inc.
Art Center of Corpus Christi
Art Museum of South Texas
Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico
Bay Jammin Series, Inc.
Corpus Christi Bailando Dance Festival
Corpus Christi Ballet
Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Inc.
Corpus Christi Symphony Society
Del Mar College Foundation
Downtown Revitalization Alliance (DMD)
Friends of Redhead Pond & Environmental Stewardship Association
Friends of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History
K Space Contemporary
South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. (KEDT)
South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center
Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Foundation
Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education (TABPHE)
The Harbor Playhouse
Texas Jazz Festival Society
