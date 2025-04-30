Recipients recognized for Corpus Christi 2025 Arts Grant Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Some local organizations have fuller pockets thanks to the Corpus Christi Arts and Cultural Program.

The City of Corpus Christi's Arts and Cultural Program announced the 2025 Arts Grant Program recipients.

The program provides $300,000 in total funding to support cultural events put on by local organizations. It also offers grants of up to $15,000.

The recipients are as follows:

Alcorta’s Folklorico Diamante, Inc.

Art Center of Corpus Christi

Art Museum of South Texas

Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico

Bay Jammin Series, Inc.

Corpus Christi Bailando Dance Festival

Corpus Christi Ballet

Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Inc.

Corpus Christi Symphony Society

Del Mar College Foundation

Downtown Revitalization Alliance (DMD)

Friends of Redhead Pond & Environmental Stewardship Association

Friends of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History

K Space Contemporary

South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. (KEDT)

South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center

Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Foundation

Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education (TABPHE)

The Harbor Playhouse

Texas Jazz Festival Society

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!