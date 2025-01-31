Received a package you didn't order? It could be a scam, CCPD warns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is warning the public about a recent scam involving unexpected packages and a QR code that, when scanned, could give scammers access to your phone.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a "brushing" scam involves a person receiving a package they never ordered. Often, there's no return address, or the return address is a retailer.

Police say the mail packages may often include jewelry, Bluetooth speakers, or other small items. Inside will be a QR code, and police warn if you scan the QR code, scammers could gain access to your personal and financial information, potentially draining your accounts or stealing sensitive data.

"It could also download malware onto your phone and give hackers access to your device. Inform your family and friends about this scam. Please share this with any vulnerable populations in your family, especially the elderly, as they often fall victim," stated CCPD.

Monitor your bank and online accounts for suspicious activity, police say. If you think someone stole your identity, call 361-886-2600 to file a report and get a personal recovery plan at IdentityTheft.gov.

