Police respond to shooting at hotel off SPID; one person shot and hospitalized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at the 2800 block of SPID near Ayers Street.

Police were dispatched to the Super 8 Hotel Thursday morning for reports of shots fired on the balcony of the third floor around 4:39 a.m.

Police say one person suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have no information on a suspect yet. However, investigators and the Forensics Services team are at the scene, gathering evidence.

