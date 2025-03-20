Watch Now
Police respond to shooting at hotel off SPID; one person shot and hospitalized

Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 NEWS
A CCPD unit and the Forensics Services truck are parked in the parking lot of Super 8 Hotel near Ayers following a shooting on Thursday morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at the 2800 block of SPID near Ayers Street.

Police were dispatched to the Super 8 Hotel Thursday morning for reports of shots fired on the balcony of the third floor around 4:39 a.m.

Police say one person suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have no information on a suspect yet. However, investigators and the Forensics Services team are at the scene, gathering evidence.

This story is developing; check with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

