Police investigating overnight homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound near Cheryl Drive and Mansheim Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to a shooting at 12:33 a.m. and found a man in his 30s dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say initial information is that two men were arguing, and the victim was shot.

Officers have detained several suspects as part of their investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say if you have any information, you're urged to call detectives at 361-886-2840 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

