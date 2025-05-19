Police asking for assistance in locating missing person

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are asking for the public's assistance to help find a missing person.

Nicole Guest, 18, was last seen leaving her home near the intersection of Airport Rd. and Old Brownsville Rd. around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Nicole was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants, and is around 5 ft. tall. She weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Nicole has also been diagnosed with autism.

If you see Nicole, or know her location, the public is asked to call 911 or the CCPD non-emergency line at 361-886-2600.

