Police arrest 8 for reckless driving in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested eight people for traffic-related offenses over the past three evenings.

All those arrested were traveling over 100 mph in a 65 mph zone, driving recklessly through traffic, or racing, according to police. All vehicles were impounded.

The individuals were arrested at different locations in the city, including South Padre Island Dr., Hwy 358, Ocean Dr., and Shoreline Blvd.

Three people were arrested solely for reckless driving: 20-year-old Foraveon Luckey, 32-year-old Carlos Zeno, and 45-year-old Fernando Martinez.

Jonathan Howell, 27, was arrested for reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Jordan Moralez, 19, was arrested for reckless driving, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

Brittany Escochea Jackson, 23, was arrested for reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Devaughn Miller, 29, was arrested for reckless driving and resisting arrest.

A 17-year-old was also arrested for racing on a highway.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

