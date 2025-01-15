Pilot program at Del Mar College could offer free tuition for freshman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What if you could finish college in 3 years and do it for free? That might be an option for freshmen considering Del Mar College.

A discussion on Tuesday, during the college's monthly Board of Regents meeting, took a look at a pilot program called the Freshman Tuition and Fees Waiver Pilot Program.

Under that pilot program, which is still in the works, freshman students will be able to earn an associate's degree or certification for absolutely free; as long as they complete the program within two or three years.

“If we help students achieve their goals faster, less time, be able to come to school full time, as opposed to part-time, then they can accomplish their goals," Board of Regent member, Carol Scott, said.

The program was birthed from the approval of House Bill 8 in 2023, which improves funding for community colleges based on how many students graduate with a degree or certificate.

The hope is not to only take the financial burden off students, but to also increase graduation rates, reduce the time of completion for students, and increase student enrollment.

Dual-credit high school students are also eligible for the program, but with only 30 credit hours or less.

“You could be a brand new student with no dual-credit, but again, a freshman coming in. Within that, it's in-district only. So this is not for out-of-district students. And you have to agree to go to school full-time, which is a minimum of 12 credit hours," Scott added.

The program will primarily be state-funded, but the Del Mar College Foundation will offer more than $1 million to help support students. Scholarships, grants and other funding that students receive can be used to purchase books and other tools for classes.

“We’re looking at utilizing $500,000 in the first year and $500,000 in the second year to support students as they move through this program," Matthew Busby, the Vice President of Development and Donor Advising, said.

While the program is still in the works, Del Mar College believes offering this opportunity will help students better prepare for a bright future.

Del Mar College's Board of Regents will meet Feb. 4 to further discuss the final presentation and possible approval of the Freshman Tuition and Fees Waiver Pilot Program.

