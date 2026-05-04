Adopting from your local animal shelter is one of the most rewarding decisions you can make – not only do you save a life, but you gain a loyal companion who will bring endless joy to your home.

Allow us to introduce Summit — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Summit (A387314) is a black-and-brown male German Shepherd Dog mix. He is about 1 year and 2 months old, weighs 65 lbs., is neutered, and has a negative heartworm status.

He has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care since March 27, 2026.

Summit may be shy at first, but give him some time and he'll show his true colors! This handsome German Shepherd mix is proof that the best things come to those who wait. At just over a year old, Summit has already mastered the art of leash walking like a champion, making him the perfect companion for daily strolls around the neighborhood or weekend adventures.

Staff members can't stop raving about Summit's sweet and calm demeanor. He absolutely loves being petted and getting attention from the staff, showing just how much love he has to give to the right family. But don't let his gentle nature fool you – after a refreshing bath, Summit recently had a delightful case of the zoomies, running around the yard with pure joy while playing with his ball and favorite toys.

Ready to Meet Summit?

Go visit Summit and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A387314 [24petconnect.com]

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