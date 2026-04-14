CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather has been perfect lately, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Finn — the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Finn (A386622) is a black and white male American Pit Bull Terrier. He is about 1 year and 2 months old, weighs 45.7 lbs., is neutered, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Finn is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care. He has been there since Feb. 17, 2026, and the staff has had a chance to get to know Finn better.

"Finn is very energetic and loves to play fetch. Enjoys running around the yard and playing with toys," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist, City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Finn is still working on walking on a leash, but he is making great strides.

Go visit Finn and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A386622 [24petconnect.com]

CCACS/KRIS 6 News

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