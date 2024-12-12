PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour finals returns to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Professional Bull Riders are returning to Corpus Christi.

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals will be held in the Coastal Bend, accompanying Buc Days, for the fourth consecutive season.

From May 2-3, 45 of the world's best bull riders will gather at the American Bank Center to compete for $50,000 and the title of PBR Velocity Tour Champion. The total purse is $150,000.

Five riders will also be eligible to compete in the PBR World Finals, which are held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Last year's champion was Grayson Cole out of New Ringgold, Pennsylvania, who came from behind to take first place.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 and start at $15. They can be purchased on PBR's website, Ticketmaster, at the American Bank Center Box Office, or by calling 1-800-732-1727.

For more information visit the Professional Bull Riders' website.