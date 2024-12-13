Parade of Lights provides happy distraction at Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Where else can in Corpus Christi can Santa Clause, Batman and The Joker and the Grinch be seen together?

Thursday, Dec. 12 was the fifth annual Driscoll Children’s Hospital Parade of Lights.

Families from Driscoll Children’s Hospital got to step outside as a parade flowed through the hospital campus. They were treated to full light show, dance performances and got to spend time together.

“I think they just enjoy being thought of and included and for somebody to think, oh we want to celebrate the holidays too,” Mary Sixta, a child life specialist for the hospital said

For some of the children, they only have to spend a night at the hospital, for others it’s much longer. Sixta likes the unique experience the hospital can bring to the children, a happy distraction from their battles.

“To take time to pause and step away from that hospital environment and get to be outside and celebrate the holidays, even if they don’t celebrate Christmas, still it’s a chance to come and listen to music, and see cars, and see lights and really just be together,” she said.

Sixta said new this year were performances by the Ray Texan Marching Band and a flyover from a Navy jet from the base in Kingsville.

Through the windows of the hospital, flashing lights could be seen on the inside. The children that couldn't make it still got a taste of the Parade of Lights.

