TIRZ 2 Approves $700,000 Skatepark for Billish Park on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TIRZ 2, which oversees Padre Island projects and developments, has approved a skatepark for Billish Park in the Padre Isles neighborhood.

The $700,000 project received previous approval from the Island Strategic Action Committee in October of last year. Funding for the skatepark would be reallocated from the $6.6 million Sand Dollar Avenue project.

The skateboard project now heads to the city council for final approval. There is no timeline on when that would happen.

