Texas Sealife Center to hold turtle release Sunday

PADRE ISLAND, TX — It's the SEAson of turtle releases!

The Texas Sealife Center is holding its second public sea turtle release of the year. Some green sea turtle patients will be released into the water on Sunday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m.

It's a free event to attend. The release will be held in front of the Wyndham CC Resort on North Padre Island, and there is free parking at Windward Parking lot.

The release is part of TSC's mission of rescuing and releasing aquatic wildlife.

