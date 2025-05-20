Planned power outage to affect North Padre Island residents Wednesday morning

Approximately 7,000 customers on North Padre Island will experience a brief power outage early Wednesday as AEP Texas makes needed repairs to substation equipment.

The temporary outage is scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21, and is expected to last about 15 minutes, according to AEP Texas.

The company says the repairs are related to a power outage that affected the island earlier this month.

AEP Texas reminds customers that sensitive electronic equipment should be connected to surge protection devices as a standard practice.

Customers with questions can call the AEP Customer Operations Solutions Center at (877) 373-4858.

