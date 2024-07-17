PIPOA album cover painting debacle comes to an end

PADRE ISLAND, Tx — KRIS 6 News is happy to report that the saga over these album cover paintings on Padre Island has come to an end.

KRIS 6 News reportedlast week that the Padre Island Property Owners Association (PIPOA) left a letter at the Strawn family's door saying that their "album cover paintings" need to be removed. They claimed it violated their sign policy, which stated that only "For Sale" or "Builders Are Allowed" signs are permitted.

It sparked a conversation with the Strawn family and among the Padre Island community. Richard McGinley, the executive director of the PIPOA told KRIS 6 News that several community members expressed outrage over the signs being removed.

On Tuesday, KRIS 6 News learned that the PIPOA has listened to their community and decided to leave issue, and the Strawn family alone.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.