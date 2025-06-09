PINS to hold sea turtle releases in two upcoming events

PADRE ISLAND, TX — Sea turtle lovers, tourists, and beach-goers unite!

A Kemp's Ridley sea turtle hatchling release is scheduled for this Saturday, June 14 and next Wednesday, June 18 at 6:45 a.m. The release will be held on Malaquite Beach in front of the Malaquite Visitor Center. Driving on Malaquite Beach is not allowed.

According to a PINS Facebook post, there are a few things to consider before going to the release.

Call the Hatchling Hotline at 361-949-7163 before you drive out to the beach to ensure the release is still happening. The hotline is a recorded message that neighbors can call anytime.

Park entrance fees are required to enter the park year-round. To save time, according to PINS, purchase your pass before coming to the park. The $10 per vehicle one-day pass expires at midnight on the date of purchase; so be sure to buy your pass in the morning before heading to the sea turtle release. Neighbors can purchase the pass here.

Neighbors should also expect 30 minute delays while entering the park, and are asked to leave pets at home. Only trained service animals authorized by the ADA will be allowed.

For more information about the release, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!