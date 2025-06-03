PINS staff say Kemp's Ridley sea turtle nesting season nears record numbers in Texas

Local sea turtle experts at Padre Island National Seashore say Kemp's ridley sea turtle nesting season is showing promising numbers this year, with more than 300 nests already found along the Texas coast. The current record for the state, set in 2017, stands at 353 nests. Of the 326 nests discovered in Texas so far this year, 196 have been found at Padre Island National Seashore, making it a critical habitat for this endangered species.

"We're hopeful we set a new record for Texas. Previous record was in 2017, with 353 for Texas, and we're currently at 326, with some sights found today that still need to be investigated further," Dr. Donna Shaver, Chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery at Padre Island National Seashore, said.

Staff from Padre Island National Seashore collect the turtles' eggs after the mother Kemp's Ridley lays them in her nest on the beach, and they bring the eggs to their incubation facility to protect them until the turtles hatch.

"They hatch anywhere between 45 and 50 days," Dr. Shaver said.

The public will have opportunities to witness the baby turtles' journey to the Gulf, as some releases will be open to the public. Dr. Donna Shaver said dates for these events will be announced later in June.

"We intend to open some of the releases to the public, as we have in past years," Dr. Shaver said.

Visitors on Padre Island express appreciation for the conservation efforts and understand the importance of respecting the turtles' habitat.

"This is their home and we need to respect them. We need to make sure that we don't harm them, that we let them be and make their little nests and leave them alone to do their business," Maggie Aguilar, a beachgoer visiting from San Antonio said.

Aguilar has witnessed turtle releases at Padre Island National Seashore before and describes them as a remarkable experience. "I've seen the release, yes, and it's gorgeous. Those little babies are amazing," she said.

With nesting season continuing through July, beachgoers are urged to drive cautiously on the beach.

"During the nesting season, it's critical that people are driving the speed limit or less, be watchful for turtles crossing the path," Dr. Shaver said.

