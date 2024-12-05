Meet the Captains of the 2024 La Posada Lighted Boat Parade

Its the 26th anniversary of the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade and the lineup is looking stacked! Meet your captains!

Captain Doug Wells

A 5-year veteran and a member of the La Posada board, Captain Doug Wells will be onboard one of the eight collector boats participating in the parade. These boats are in charge of picking up the toys throughout the parade route.

Captain Scott Guvordahl

Captain Scott Guvordahl is a 2-year participant and the captain of the Sea Tow, who is a familiar face in the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade.

Captain Robert Pruski

Captain Robert Pruski is an 8-year veteran who got into La Posada because he loves Toys for Tots. He'll be manning The Packey Queen.

Captain Bill Furlow

This is Captain Bill Furlow's first year that he and his crew are taking part in the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade.

Captain Patrick Buchanan

Captain Patrick Buchanan has been part of La Posada for the last 6 years and this year, he'll be aboard The Dreamer.

Captain Michael Hettick and his wife, Renee

She and her husband, Captain Michael Hettick have been part of La Posada Lighted Boat Parade for 9 years and will be aboard the Dreamweaver.

Captain Robert Elizando

A 5-year participant, Captain Robert Elizando will be in command of the Texas Gambler.

