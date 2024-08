A car crash with "multiple vehicles and patients" occurred late Friday night on Padre Island, causing HWY 361 to be shut down, according to Nueces County ESD 2.

The accident took place near the 9300 block of HWY 361, and the road is closed just past Newport Pass. Nueces County ESD 2 has told drivers to expect traffic delays.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.