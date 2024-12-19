Donations across Texas provide shade shelters at Mustang Island State Park for visitors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Some major, community-driven enhancements at Mustang Island State Park will make the outdoor space more accessible to all beachgoers.

It's not exactly beach weather in December, but the next time you visit Mustang Island State Park, you'll be able to enjoy the sun and surf without too much sun.

Nine shade shelters, donated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and Phillips 66, were rolled out onto the beach Tuesday morning.

Mustang Island State Park also has some modified wheelchairs that can be used on the sand. These enhancements are all part of an effort to make the state park more accessible to visitors with disabilities.

"As an improvement to our accessibility plan, we're glad to offer these to the public, hoping that it encourages people to come to visit and meet their accessibility needs," said Scott Taylor, Park Superintendent at Mustang Island State Park.

The park hopes to install more shade shelters in the future.

“Phillips 66 is proud to support the enhancement of Mustang Island State Park to help foster community engagement through the outdoors. Arriving just in time for the holidays, the new weather-resistant, shaded picnic tables will allow locals and park visitors an opportunity to connect with nature and one another while enjoying the beautiful Texas coastline,” said Joe Taylor, Phillips 66 Managing Director of Crude and Clean Products.