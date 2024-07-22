Coastal Bend organizations collect back to school supplies for foster care children

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CASA of the Coastal Bend and the La Posada Foundation gathered on Sunday, July 21 to collect back-to-school supplies for students ahead of the 2024-25 school year.

Although the event is geared towards giving all students the supplies they need to be successful, the organizations were mostly focused on students who are in foster care.

Community members showed up to Boathouse Bar and Grill, located at 15241 Leeward Dr. with clear backpacks and bags of supplies like pencils, pens, glue sticks, notebooks and more.

However, that was not all they donated for children in need. The organizations are also asking people to provide clothing and hygiene products for the students ahead of the school year.

"We want to make sure that that kid has access to resources no matter who they are placed with, no matter where they’re placed," Siobahn Allen, CASA of the Coastal Bend's Resource Cultivation Director said. "We have some as far as Houston and as far as the valley and some out of state. All kiddos need back to school supplies and the basics."

According to CASA of the Coastal Bend, there are close to 1,000 children in South Texas, currently in foster care.

Members of the La Posada Foundation also participated in the cause to give back. Not only have they assisted in annual donation events, last year they donated more than $25,000 to CASA to support their overall mission and purpose.

“We know these children are in need," La Posada Foundation President Hilda Perez-Garcia said. "It’s back to school. They need anything that we can get for them. Whether it’s clear backpacks, shoes, socks, school supplies. We are Butterfly Effect Sponsor for CASA and we’re here to help in any way that we can. We want to help our own children here in our own backyard.”

If you missed Sunday's School Supply Drive event, CASA of the Coastal Bend will be hosting more in the coming weeks. They’re also taking donations at the office location at 2602 Prescott Street.

