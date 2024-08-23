Bob Hall Pier rebuild project gets the green light

After years of planning, debating and arguing, Bob Hall Pier is finally getting the makeover its deserves.

On Friday Aug. 23, Precinct 4 County Commissioner Brent Chesney announced via press release that the project to rebuild Bob Hall Pier had been given the green light.

According to the release, the contractor now has 460 days to complete the rebuild project.

KRIS file photo. A portion of Bob Hall Pier has collapsed because of stormy conditions caused by Hurricane Hanna

The pier was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Then in 2020 it suffered more damage from Hurricane Hanna and eventually had to be demolished.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.