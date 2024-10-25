Bicyclist rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 68-year-old bicyclist has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a truck on Padre Island.

Police say it happened Friday at 7:57am on the 13700 block of Whitecap Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man had been struck by a pickup. Medics have taken him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary reports that the bicyclist made an unsafe lane change and caused the accident. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Meanwhile, officers have shut down a part of Whitecap Boulevard while they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Visit kristv.com throughout the day for updates.