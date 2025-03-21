Access to Bob Hall Pier Beach temporarily restricted due to construction

Bob Hall Pier Beach will undergo a brief makeover before the summer beach season hits.

According to a release from Nueces County, access to Bob Hall Pier beach will be temporarily restricted due to necessary water and sewer installations. The closures are set to start on March 24 until March 28.

Nueces County officials advise beachgoers to follow the signs posted and to plan out detour safe routes.

