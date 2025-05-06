Boat traffic halted through Packery Channel May 6 through May 8

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — AEP Texas is stopping boat traffic May 6 through May 8 at Packery Channel.

Crews will temporarily stop boat traffic in 15-minute increments at the Hwy 361 bridge at Packery Channel. This is so crews can put up new electrical wire.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials will work to control traffic on the water.

If you're driving near that area, you'll see Texas Parks and Wildlife boats directing boat traffic on both sides of the bridge.

All work is weather permitting.

