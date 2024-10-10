Ozone Action Day declared Oct. 10 for Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared today, Thursday, October 10, an Ozone Action Day in Corpus Christi.

The Ozone Action Day will also be in effect for Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Victoria.

An ozone action day is usually declared when the concentration of ground-level ozone reaches high levels. High ozone days are caused by a combination of weather conditions and air pollution which can be harmful to humans, especially vulnerable communities.

Children, the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions, and individuals who spend six or more hours outdoors regularly should minimize exposure by choosing less tiring activities or spending less time outdoors.

"At-risk populations may experience health effects such as shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, headaches, nausea, eye and throat irritation, and lung damage," said city officials.

Here are some tips to limit ozone formation:

Limit driving and idling; instead, carpool, combine errands, use public transportation, bike, or walk.

Refuel your vehicle in the late afternoon or evening, and don’t top off the tank. Keep your vehicle maintained, including proper tire pressure.

Postpone yard work until after 6 p.m. Maintain your yard equipment, including changing the oil and replacing air filters regularly. Also, consider using tools without motors. Hand tools such as shears, edgers, and push reel mowers are lightweight, quiet, easy to use, and do not generate emissions.

Don’t burn yard waste.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) establishes an Air Quality Index (AQI) for five major air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act.

Each of these pollutants has a national air quality standard set by EPA to protect public health:

Carbon monoxide

Sulfur dioxide

Nitrogen dioxide

particle pollution (also known as particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10)

Particle pollution — also called particulate matter (PM) — is made up of particles (tiny pieces) of solids or liquids that are in the air.

These particles may include:

Dust

Dirt

Soot

Smoke

Drops of liquid

To check the air quality index at any time, visit https://www.cctexas.com/detail/airquality [cctexas.com].