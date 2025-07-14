Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Outside lane to be closed on northbound US-181 over New Harbor Bridge

Harbor Bridge Traffic
KRIS 6 News
Harbor Bridge Traffic
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Listen up, drivers: there's a road closure happening tonight, July 14, that you need to know about.

From 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., drivers should look out for a lane reduction of the outside lane on the northbound side of the New Harbor Bridge.

Crews will post message signs to alert drivers of the temporary lane reductions.

Drivers should be aware of the reduced lane, follow the traffic flow, and slow down in the work zones.

All work is weather permitting.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast