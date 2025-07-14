Outside lane to be closed on northbound US-181 over New Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Listen up, drivers: there's a road closure happening tonight, July 14, that you need to know about.

From 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., drivers should look out for a lane reduction of the outside lane on the northbound side of the New Harbor Bridge.

Crews will post message signs to alert drivers of the temporary lane reductions.

Drivers should be aware of the reduced lane, follow the traffic flow, and slow down in the work zones.

All work is weather permitting.

