Oct. 1 is the last day to make reservations for South Texas Botanical Gardens' Moonlight Luau in the Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Grab your hula skirt or Hawaiian shirt and prepare for South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center's 'Moonlight Luau in the Gardens.' The fundraiser plans to lei on the fun from 6 p.m. to 9:30 pm on Friday, October 4.

The Moonlight Luau will feature pop and rock group Aloha Dave and the Tourists, Pacific Islanders Polynesian Dancers, hula lessons, a butterfly release, and a silent auction.

Event Chair Kitty Hommer says, “Don’t be surprised if there’s lights, flowers, parrots, and maybe iguanas in the trees as you stroll through tiki torches to lush, magical orchid and bromeliad conservatories and tropical plumeria garden.”

Guests can choose from nine restaurant food stations that serve luau-inspired cuisine and maybe even taste roasted pig. The attire is “luau casual,” with comfortable shoes. Grass skirts are optional!

"Guests take home souvenir leis and flashlights. Valet service provided. Since alcohol is served at this after-dark outdoor function, all guests must be at least 18," said organizers.

For more information on the 'Moonlight Luau in the Gardens,' visit the South Texas Botanical Gardens website here.

