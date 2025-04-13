Numerous people taken to the hospital following a major crash on SPID Sunday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a major crash on SPID near Weber Road Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 3700 block of SPID (westbound) in reference to a major traffic crash around 12:15 p.m. When the officers arrived, they found two adult females — a 41-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman— suffering major injuries.

Police say medics transported both females to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries." Then two teenagers, ages 14 and 13, and three young children, ages 3,1, and an infant, were also transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigators with the Traffic Unit arrived and began their investigation. They found that the vehicle had stalled on the on-ramp westbound from Weber Road. The two adult females had exited the vehicle and were standing in front of the stalled vehicle," said officials with CCPD.

Another passenger car driven by a 28-year-old male entered the westbound ramp near Weber Road and struck the stalled vehicle, throwing both women as they stood in front of the vehicle.

Traffic Unit investigators say this is an active and ongoing investigation. SPID was shut down for about two hours and 45 minutes while a thorough investigation was done.

