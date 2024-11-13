Nueces County terminates Human Resources Director in executive session

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Nueces County made the decision to terminate HR Director Timothy Salle'y during an executive session at the commissioners' court.

According to Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney, the decision was based on three reasons:

"I have a motion to terminate the human resources director for cause based on inefficiency violation of the provisions of the rules and regulations of the commissioner's court, the appointing authority or the civil service commission and failure to meet the performance standards and exceptions and expectations of the positions."

The motion passed 3-2. In the meantime, Melinda Roberson has been named the acting HR director.

