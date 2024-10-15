Nueces County ME's office identifies fatal car accident victim near CCIA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a car accident that took place near Corpus Christi International Airport over the weekend.

According to Senior Officer Jennifer Collier, Corpus Christi Police officers were dispatched to a call on the 800 block of Agnes Street for an "automated GPS device activation" around 2:12 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The GPS system inside the vehicle, similar to OnStar for Chevy vehicles, provided the coordinates and automatically called 911, most likely when the vehicle crashed.

CCPD officers, along with Corpus Christi firefighters, found a single-vehicle accident with a male driver trapped inside a gray pickup. CCFD was able to remove the driver and transport him to the hospital but he later died from his injuries.

The driver was identified as 45-year-old Joshua Romanczyk. ME's office stated that the accident happened at Agnes Road/HWY 44 and Manning Road.

Traffic Unit investigators also said that Romanczyk was traveling northbound on Agnes Street when he veered off the roadway, flipping the truck and causing it to land on its side. Investigators do not know what caused the accident at this time.

