Nueces County judge delays hearing for murder suspect in deadly shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nueces County Judge David Klein granted a delay in the case of an alleged suspect accused of being involved in the murder of 20-year-old Alexis Gonzales.

On Wednesday morning, a docket call hearing was held in the 148th District Court for Jacob Salomon, one of the three suspects arrested in connection to a February 5, 2023 shooting. He is charged with murder.

During the docket call, attorneys on both sides agreed to postpone Salomon’s hearing to a later date, but it’s unclear why. For now, Salomon remains out on bond but is confined to an ankle monitor.

It all started on February 5, 2023, when officers responded to a shooting on Persimmon Street near Ayers Street. Corpus Christi Police said a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Several people were hurt, but Gonzales was the only one who died. On Wednesday, her mother, Celina Pena, said coming to court has been extremely hard.

“It just hurts having to redo everything all over again,” Pena said.

She added that her daughter’s death has had a big impact on their family.

“From emotions to being sleep deprived to just thinking of everything, looking over our shoulder," Pena said. "Holidays have been very, very difficult. Mother’s Day is coming up and it’s the second year of me not having her.”

Pena explained that she knows her daughter won’t come back, but she’s hoping the alleged suspects tell the truth about what happened.

“I can’t say I forgive them. I don’t," Pena said. "You know what you did and just be honest.”

Remembering her daughter as fun and loving, Pena mentioned that Gonzales was a good daughter, sister, and friend.

“She was such an outgoing person," Pena added. "She had this little laugh and voice. I mean she was only able to live until 20 because the day before was her birthday, but she was just beautiful in every single way.”

Salomon's next hearing is expected to be scheduled within 30 days. The other alleged suspects in the deadly shooting were also arrested a year ago. It's unclear when they will also appear before a judge.

