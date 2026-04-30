Nueces County Commissioners issue water emergency declaration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to declare a local state of disaster over a water emergency, with county leaders saying the move is meant to be proactive in protecting residents.

"Now therefore be it declared by the Commissioners Court of Nueces County, a local state of disaster is hereby declared pursuant to 418.108 A of the Texas Government Code," the declaration read.

County Judge Connie Scott said the county is taking action to do everything it can to help citizens and hold off a Level 1 water emergency. Scott said the county will also be looking at ways to reduce its water use.

Following the vote, a Bluntzer resident spoke out against the city of Corpus Christi's use of groundwater, saying it is depleting the wells of rural residents.

"Rural residents are deeply disappointed in knowing that we do not matter to you. We have never mattered to you. But you're going to take the water and you're going to leave rural residents with absolutely nothing and that is just not right. I am furious knowing that full well one day I'm going to turn on my water faucet and there's going to be nothing there," Terry Mendiola said.

The city has said in the past that its wells are deeper, so their operations should not impact rural residents' water levels.

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