Nueces County announces Operation Health & Wellness 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County and over 20 different community health organizations is holding Operation Health & Wellness 2025.

It's a week long public health event providing no-cost medical, dental, and vision services to residents of Nueces County and surrounding areas.

From Monday, July 21 through Saturday July 26, 2025, neighbors and families can access a wide range of no-cost healthcare services at two locations, Calderon Nueces County Center, (710 E. Main St, Robstown, TX) and West Oso Junior High School (5202 Bear Lane, Corpus Christi) Those services include:



General Medical Services

Immunizations and Vaccines

Diabetes Screenings

Behavioral Health Services

Back-to-School Physicals

Women’s Exams

On-site Pharmacy Access

Eye exams, reading glasses, and dental care including exams, cleanings, and extractions, will be offered at Mission of Mercy (2421 Ayers St., Corpus Christi, TX).

The services will be available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

No appointments are necessary, and the services are open to everyone.

